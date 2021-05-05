Man arrested after kidnapping own newborn from Neonatal ICU

A 34-year-old Bnei Brak resident was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of taking his newborn baby son from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit — where babies who were born prematurely are treated — at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv without medical permission.A preliminary investigation specifications indicate that the father was dissatisfied with the care and treatment the baby received at preterm birth, following which he placed the baby in the crate of his electric bike and began riding with him to another medical center.Police officers who arrived at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan arrested the father and returned the child to the NICU for further treatment shortly after the incident.