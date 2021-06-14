Masks to be allowed in public spaces starting tomorrow - Health Ministry

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy on Monday evening signed an amendment to the Public Health Order, which abolishes the obligation to wear a mask as of Tuesday, June 15, with three exceptions.

Unvaccinated guests and employees in welfare institutions and health institutions for prolonged hospitalization will still be required to wear masks. The same goes for assisted living facilities for the elderly, due to the high risk of becoming ill.

People in coronavirus isolation who are on their way to their quarantine location are also obligated to wear masks, as well as passengers on flights.

In addition, detailed guidelines for health institutions will be distributed again by Health Ministry officials to specify exactly who needs to wear masks while coming in contact with patients and where they must do it.