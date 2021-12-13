Merav Michaeli meets with US ambassador Tom Nides

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli met on Monday with US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides for the first time.

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli meeting with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, December 13, 2021. (credit: Courtesy)

During the meeting, the two discussed the importance of relations between the US and Israel and agreed to maintain contact for the benefit of shared interests between the two nations.

"My first meeting with US Ambassador Tom Nides was excellent and important. We spoke about issues on our common agenda, including national security. I am looking forward to working together to advance US-Israel relations and the values that underpin them," said Michaeli.