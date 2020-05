Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan will present the government with the proposal that Israelis who are returning home from overseas will be able to spend the 14 days of isolation in their homes and not in a special guest center, according to a Sunday press release.



Israelis who are currently in such guest centers will be able to leave them and return home.



Two hundred and fifty Interior Ministry inspectors will join police forces and to ensure those meant to stay at home do so.