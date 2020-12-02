Ministerial committee declares Shfaram a restricted zone for 4 days

The Ministerial Committee for Restricted Areas on Wednesday approved the Health Ministry's recommendation to declare the Arab city of Shfaram in northern Israel a restricted zone for four days, starting tomorrow, December 3, at 17:00, and ending on Monday, December 7, at 17:00.The committee also extended the classification of Yafa an-Naseriyye and Umm al-Fahm as restricted zones for three more days, until Sunday, December 6, at 17:00. Additionally, the committee canceled the classification of Arraba as a restricted zone.