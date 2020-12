The Ministerial Committee for Restricted Areas extended the restrictions of two areas on Sunday evening.Kafr Kanna, near Nazareth, and Sakhnin, near Acre, will remain restricted for the next five days, until Friday at 7 p.m. Daliyat al-Karmel, a Druze town near Haifa, will remain under restriction for the next four days, until Thursday at 7 p.m.