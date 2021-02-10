MK calls for committee on fighting Arab violence to reconvene

Wasserman Lande wrote the chairman of the committee, Ra'am Party head Mansour Abbas, urging him to convene the committee.

There were 113 murders in the Arab sector in 2020, compared to 36 among Jews, she wrote.

The Knesset Committee on Fighting Violence in the Arab sector has not convened since December 16, despite a surge in recent violence, MK Ruth Wasserman Lande (Blue and White) revealed on Wednesday.