MK Moshe Gafni released from hospital after three weeks

Chairman of the Finance Committee (UTJ) Moshe Gafni was released to his home after being hospitalized at Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital on Thursday. Gafni has been hospitalized for nearly three weeks, after which his medical condition is improving, and enabled him to be released on Thursday. Gafni was admitted to the hospital in order to undergo a medical procedure but has not left the hospital since until Thursday, likely due to complications that appeared following the procedure he underwent.
