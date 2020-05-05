Monument honoring Jewish fighters in War of Independence vandalized

The monument honoring the memory of the 35 Jewish fighters whose mission it was to resupply Jewish communities in Gush Etzion during the War of Independence was shattered by vandals, a press release reported on Tuesday.



The monument is near the Palestinian town of Surif, Gush Etzion regional council leader Shlomo Neeman said it is not the first time the “memory of Israel’s fighters is desecrated by Arab vandals.”



Neeman said he demands law enforcement agencies view the incident as a serious act of hostility and said he instructed it to be repaired immediately.

The convoy of 35 was spotted by an Arab herder during the war. They decided to let the man go and not kill him. The man informed local Arab militias Jewish fighters were nearby and they were all killed.

“Stones can be broken, we cannot,” he said.