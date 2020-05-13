Nasrallah: Bennett is ‘lying,' presenting ‘imaginary feats’ in Syria



Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah slammed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, saying that he is lying to the Israeli public, Kan News reported.

Nasrallah said that Bennett is presenting the public with “imaginary feats in Syria” and claimed Israel is carrying out strikes against manufacturing sites of precise missile. He added that “Syria should be proud in this production.”



Several experts believe Iran is currently reducing its scale of operations in Syria because of the extensive damages caused to it by the coronavirus outbreak, but others argue that it is unlikely the Islamic Republic will abandon the foothold it now enjoys in Syria.