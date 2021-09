A Nazi flag with the infamous swastika emblazoned on a red background was taken down by IDF soldiers after it was raised by unknown perpetrators on Saturday, KAN News reported.



A Nazi Flag that palestinians raised in the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron pic.twitter.com/tdQ8NaCUDm September 25, 2021

The flag was hoisted in the village of Beit Ummar in the Hebron area.