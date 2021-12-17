The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu in isolation after exposure to COVID positive fitness instructor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 22:20
Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu is in isolation after coming into contact with a positive COVID case, A Likud spokesman announced on Friday night.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu participated in a fitness training session in the Knesset, and after it became clear that the fitness coach was verified positive for COVID, he was asked to enter isolation.
Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in own defense at sex abuse trial
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 11:13 PM
Minnesota ex-cop says she's 'so sorry' for shooting Daunte Wright
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 11:10 PM
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko wins at world championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 05:37 PM
Two arrested during Sheikh Jarrah riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 02:34 PM
United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 12:13 PM
French ethics body clears COVID vaccine for all children aged 5-11
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 09:43 AM
East Jerusalem man arrested for impersonating cop, threatening arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 09:18 AM
Man shot dead in his home in Taiba
By SARAH BEN-NUN
12/17/2021 09:05 AM
Six fire and rescue teams put out dangerous gas truck fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 08:36 AM
US 'strongly condemns' West Bank terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 05:19 AM
Israeli shot dead in Taiba 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2021 03:42 AM
Four children die in London house fire - police
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 02:14 AM
US House Jan. 6 probe subpoenas Trump adviser who prepared Powerpoint
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 12:39 AM
Pfizer files for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents
By REUTERS
12/17/2021 12:19 AM
Palestinians detect first cases of Omicron variant
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 06:24 PM
