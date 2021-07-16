Netanyahu offers Gantz PM role in attempt to form new government

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu has contacted Defense Minister Benny Gantz in attempt to form an alternative government, N12 reported on Friday.

Netanyahu has reportedly promised Gantz he will be first in rotation as Prime Minister, if he votes against the current government in a no-confidence vote.

The Likud head is reportedly planning on forming a government of 61 MKs, including Likud, Blue and White, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Religious Zionism and rebellious Yamina MK Amichai Chikli.

Gantz is said to have refused the offer.