"We are all committed to adhering to the guidelines, regarding gatherings and all other guidelines relating to the reality of the coronavirus. That includes ministers, members of Knesset and all elected officals," Netanyahu said.

"Regarding Minister Gamliel, I suggest waiting for the Health Ministry to complete its inquiry before reaching conclusions. I think that's the right thing to do ... We will soon have the full picture," Netanyahu added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the coronavirus cabinet meeting on Monday by addressing the importance of complying with coronavirus restrictions.