IDF Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar has been appointed as the next Commander of the Israel Air Force (IAF) and will replace Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin.

Bar is originally from Kfar Yehoshua. He began his service as an F-16 pilot and then switched over to F-15s. He served as the head of an operational squadron and as OC Tel Nof IAF base.