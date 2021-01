Public Security Minister Amir Ohana approved on Monday a row of nominations to the Israel Police senior command staff recommended by the newly appointed Police Chief Kobi Shabtai.As such, Commander (INP) David Bitan was appointed deputy chief of police. Commanders (INP) Amichai Eshed, Moshe Barkat, Peretz Amer, Yoram Sofer and Doron Turjeman were appointed as District Commanders of the Tel Aviv District, Southern District, Coastal District and the Jerusalem District accordingly.