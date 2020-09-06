Palestinian arrested after allegedly dropping marble slab on soldier

During the IDF activity in August, the forces encountered heavy resistance that resulted in the injury of one Border Police soldier, who was hit by a marble slab thrown at him.

Police opened an investigation surrounding the incident and on Sunday announced that it had located and arrested the suspect who threw the slab that risked the soldier's life.

"This is an important closure that sends a clear message to anyone who thinks of harming Border Police soldiers - We'll arrest the criminals wherever and whenever we decide to," a Border Police officer who commanded the operation said.

Border Police officers arrested a Palestinian minor, after the suspect allegedly threw a marble slab on a soldier during an IDF routine activity at the Palestinian neighborhood of Isawiya in east Jerusalem on August 28.