Palestinian factions have informed Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip Mohammad al-Emadi that they will not accept any Israeli involvement in the transfer of financial aid to needy families, Palestinian media reported on Saturday.

The Qatari envoy is currently in Gaza, having arrived in the early hours of Friday morning.

The United Nations and Qatar agreed to resume Qatari cash payments in August. Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated Israel will oversee the recipients of the payments.