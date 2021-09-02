Five Palestinian protesters, including a child, were injured in renewed riots along the border separating Israel and the Gaza Strip near Khan Younis, Palestinian media reported on Thursday night.

The IDF reportedly used an unmanned aerial vehicle to spray tear gas in areas of mass gatherings. According to Palestinian media, a child was shot in his foot during the protests.

Cars filled to the brim with Palestinian demonstrators can be seen driving towards the border, in the footage shown below.

This is a developing story.