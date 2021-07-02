The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinians protest near Evyatar as residents evacuate outpost

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2021 15:46
The last resident of Evyatar left the West Bank outpost Friday afternoon, N12 reported. As Evyatar residents left, hundreds of Palestinians protested in the area, some throwing rocks as IDF forces, according to Walla, which reported that five people were injured by rubber bullets.
Settlers and right-wing politicians have insisted the land on which Evyatar sits does not belong to Palestinians, but Palestinians from the villages of Beita and Yatma claim it belongs to them.
The Evyatar deal stipulates that outpost residents had until Friday afternoon to leave the settlement, which overlooks Route 505 near the Tapuah junction in Samaria.
The structures placed there will remain, and an army base will be immediately set up at the site. The Civil Administration will evaluate within six months the legal status of the hilltop, which is now classified as survey land. Once it has been determined that the hilltop is not private Palestinian property, it will be reclassified as state land.
US to respond forcefully to attacks on troops in Syria, Iraq - official
Fire breaks out in Eshkol Regional Council
Russia: ISIS building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2021 01:15 PM
Indictment filed against Jerusalem resident for child abuse
Dozens of Israelis attempt to board flight to Russia without permits
Coronavirus in Israel: 295 new cases, 0.5% tests return positive
Two men seriously injured in paragliding crash in Latrun area
Family of collapsed IDF commander will have his organs transplanted
J&J says its single-shot COVID vaccine shows strong activity against Delt
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2021 03:26 AM
US Attorney General imposes moratorium on federal executions
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2021 02:31 AM
Palestinian sources report IDF airstrikes in Gaza
Women make up 60% of White House staff, diversity total at 44%
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 11:40 PM
One trapped, several hurt in Washington, DC building collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 11:39 PM
US says China's nuclear buildup 'concerning'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2021 11:36 PM
Tiberias: Teen detained for attempting to enter LGBTQ Pride with knife
