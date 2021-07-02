Palestinians protest near Evyatar as residents evacuate outpost

The last resident of Evyatar left the West Bank outpost Friday afternoon, N12 reported. As Evyatar residents left, hundreds of Palestinians protested in the area, some throwing rocks as IDF forces, according to Walla, which reported that five people were injured by rubber bullets.Settlers and right-wing politicians have insisted the land on which Evyatar sits does not belong to Palestinians, but Palestinians from the villages of Beita and Yatma claim it belongs to them.The Evyatar deal stipulates that outpost residents had until Friday afternoon to leave the settlement, which overlooks Route 505 near the Tapuah junction in Samaria.The structures placed there will remain, and an army base will be immediately set up at the site. The Civil Administration will evaluate within six months the legal status of the hilltop, which is now classified as survey land. Once it has been determined that the hilltop is not private Palestinian property, it will be reclassified as state land.