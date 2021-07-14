PM Bennett meets with Vice President of Equatorial Guinea

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue who is currently in Israel on a four-day visit. (Credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue who is in Israel for a four day visit, on Wednesday morning.The two discussed advancing the process of moving the Equatorial Guinea Embassy to Jerusalem.The vice president previously met with President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday, and was scheduled to hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, although he is currently self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19 on a recent trip to Brussels.