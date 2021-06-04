PM Netanyahu: A strong right wing-government will preserve Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew comparisons between this week's Torah portion
and what he has called the "dangerous left-wing government" led by Yamina's Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid, in a Facebook post on Friday evening.
"In this week's parsha
(Torah portion) we read about the spies - public representatives of the people of Israel who reported slander about the land and weakened the spirit of the people only out of concern for their personal position," Netanyahu wrote. "Only two of the group did not agree to lie to themselves," he continued. "[they] said to the people of Israel 'the land is very good.'
"in our time, those elected by the right-wing must stand up and do the right thing: to establish a strong and good right-wing government that will preserve the Land of Israel, the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel," concluded the post.