The police are asking for assistance in searching for 25-year-old Anatola Yechayev and her eighteen-month-old child, who were last seen in Haifa on Wednesday.Their last known whereabouts was at the Shabtai Levi Home, a woman's shelter in Haifa.The police are asking for any detail that may help them in their search. The police can be contacted at 100 if you have any information. Alternatively, contact the Haifa Police station directly at 04-8648811.