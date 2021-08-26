Police to press charges against attackers of Arab male in J'lem

Five males are currently detained by the police after an attack on an Arab youth in Jerusalem last Thursday night, pending criminal charges.

The suspects are four youths in their 20's and a minor (17) from Hadera and Jerusalem, who attacked a young Arab man during a fight that broke out in the Machne Yehuda market, beating and stabbing the victim several times using a sharp object.

The victim was transferred to Share Tzedek hospital in serious condition and police immediately opened investigations. On Thursday the police requested extending the arrest of the suspects until Sunday, when they are expected to press criminal charges.