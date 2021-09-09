Rabbis sign letter in support of Jewish supremacist organization

Israeli rabbis have signed a letter on Thursday in support of Lehava, a Jewish supremacist organization that opposes marriages between Jews and non-Jews, according to N12.

Founded by Bentzi Gopstein, a far-right activist and follower of the terrorist Kach movement, Lehava is in the process of being outlawed in Israel by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee MK Ram Ben Barak and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, as reported in June

In the letter, the rabbis claimed that opposing Hitbolelut (assimilation of Jews and non-Jews) is not racism and that "Lehava preserves the Jewish identity."

The rabbis went on to claim the organization operates in accordance with the law and "in the way of our holy Torah."