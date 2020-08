Israel’s real estate market reported an increase of 16% in deals as compared to last June with 10,900 deals, Channel 13 reported on Tuesday.Many of the buyers are young couples who bought roughly 4,000 new apartments in Beersheba for NIS 1,100,000 per purchase, on average. Tel Aviv and Netanya are two cities favored among investors who buy a second apartment with 1,200 apartments being sold in both locations for the average price of NIS 3 million.