The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Recently released Palestinian detainee hospitalized for coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 08:12
Maher al-Akhras, a Palestinian who was released from administrative detention earlier this year after conducting a hunger strike in Israel for over 100 days, was rehospitalized after a deterioration in his health condition on Sunday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement announced on Monday.
Al-Akhras's family stated that the doctors treating him believed that he had been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the PIJ.
During his hunger strike earlier this year, the Palestinian detainee was treated at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot. At the time, the PIJ and Hamas threatened confrontation with Israel if his situation becomes dire or he dies.
Al-Akhras ended his hunger strike on November 6 and was released from administrative detention by Israeli authorities on November 26.
Akhras had been in administrative detention for months. He denies being a member of PIJ and has been arrested multiple times in the past, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.
Israel has said that Akhras is a member of Islamic Jihad who poses a danger to the state, though it was unclear if the accusation was related to carrying out actual violence or some kind of recruiting or incitement relating to the group.
The IDF referred the issue to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), which clarified that at least in the past he had been directly involved in terror and had been arrested five previous times. The Shin Bet declined to give more specifics about his current round of detention.
Administrative detention is a special status in Israel where a detainee gets to argue for their release in a judicial proceeding, but the standards of the proceeding do not offer the same protections as regular criminal trials.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.
French Health Minister: Possible that new COVID variant is in France
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/21/2020 07:47 AM
Denmark to halt flights from Britain on Monday morning
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/21/2020 07:36 AM
AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets broader US approval for lung cancer
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/21/2020 07:35 AM
Blue and White MKs to oppose effort to delay Knesset dispersal
Flights from Britain to Poland to be halted on Monday night
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/21/2020 05:56 AM
Canada halts passenger flights from UK amid worries over new virus strain
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/21/2020 03:29 AM
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll surpasses 118,200
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/21/2020 03:18 AM
Police attacked in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood
South Korea reports 926 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/21/2020 02:45 AM
McConnell says deal reached on $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/21/2020 12:55 AM
Saudi Arabia suspends int'l flights and land and sea entry for a week
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2020 11:31 PM
Netanyahu: New bill will propose delaying dissolving Knesset
Barzilai Medical Center has vaccinated 225 people on COVID vaccine day 1
Health Ministry updates priority list for COVID-19 vaccines
Yoav Gallant: I got vaccinated to set an example for educational staff
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by