Recently released Palestinian detainee hospitalized for coronavirus

Al-Akhras's family stated that the doctors treating him believed that he had been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the PIJ.

During his hunger strike earlier this year, the Palestinian detainee was treated at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot. At the time, the PIJ and Hamas threatened confrontation with Israel if his situation becomes dire or he dies.

Akhras had been in administrative detention for months. He denies being a member of PIJ and has been arrested multiple times in the past, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency. Israel has said that Akhras is a member of Islamic Jihad who poses a danger to the state, though it was unclear if the accusation was related to carrying out actual violence or some kind of recruiting or incitement relating to the group. Administrative detention is a special status in Israel where a detainee gets to argue for their release in a judicial proceeding, but the standards of the proceeding do not offer the same protections as regular criminal trials.

The IDF referred the issue to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), which clarified that at least in the past he had been directly involved in terror and had been arrested five previous times. The Shin Bet declined to give more specifics about his current round of detention. Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report. Al-Akhras ended his hunger strike on November 6 and was released from administrative detention by Israeli authorities on November 26.

Maher al-Akhras, a Palestinian who was released from administrative detention earlier this year after conducting a hunger strike in Israel for over 100 days, was rehospitalized after a deterioration in his health condition on Sunday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement announced on Monday.