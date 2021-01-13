This is because the current situation requires the transfer of medical and nursing staff, which is dedicated to the field of intensive care to the corona wards, in order to treat these complex patients, whose number has been steadily increasing in recent weeks.

Barhum said, "Unfortunately, the tight closure that began towards the end of last week has not yet shows signs in reducing the number of critically ill patients, and we all hope that as soon as these numbers show a decrease, we will be able to perform the elective surgeries again."

He added that "only in the last few days have we opened another ward to treat corona patients, and it is filling up rapidly. Following the increase in morbidity, I am considering opening another department soon."

It should be noted that in the medical center in Nahariya, 87 patients are hospitalized in five wards, 61 of them in serious condition, including 22 critical patients on ventilators.

Following a particularly large and significant increase in the number of coronavirus patients at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, with an emphasis on critically ill and respiratory patients, the center's director, Prof. Masad Barhum, ordered a reduction in elective surgeries, according to the hospital.