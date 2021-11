Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana met on Thursday with representatives of organizations advocating for Jewish visitation to Temple Mount.

This was the first time a religious services minister met with the organizations.

"We pray three times a day for the Holy Temple and even mention in it the blessing after the meal (Birkat Hamazon,)" said Kahana after the meeting. "Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism," he added.

The meeting between Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana and Jewish Temple Mount organizations (credit: Courtesy)