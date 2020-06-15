Rocket fired at Israel from Gaza Strip, IDF responds

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 15, 2020 22:17
The IDF reportedly responded with artillery fire aimed at the Gaza Strip following a projectile fired from there on Monday evening which struck an open field near the community of Kissufim in the Eshkol regional council on Monday evening. 
The IDF is said to have used air strikes against Rafiah, Khan Younis and Deir el Balah. According to a statement by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, a siren was activated only in the area where the rocket fell. 
In a press release by the local council, it was reported that as no danger was present, no alarms were sounded in the various communities. 
"We are in touch with the IDF and the guidelines remain the same", the report ended before wishing residents a "good night."     
 
This is an ongoing story.  
