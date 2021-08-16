Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border community

Rocket sirens sounded in the Gaza border community area on Monday, in the city of Sderot, as well in Ibim, Erez and Nir Am.
שיגור ראשון מאז סיום מבצע שומר החומות במאי. בצהרי היום לשדרות. ללא נפגעים. pic.twitter.com/ZCkWkhtqan— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) August 16, 2021
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Iron Dome intercepted one of the missiles. This is the first activation of the Iron Dome since the termination of Operation Guardian of the Walls.
