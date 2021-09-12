The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Drone attack targeting US forces reported in Kurdish region, Iraq

The drones were shot down by air defenses. *Erbil Airport is known to host US forces.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 00:44
Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq February 15, 2021 (Illustrative). (photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq February 15, 2021 (Illustrative).
(photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
Reports on Saturday evening indicated explosions were heard in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The area has been targeted by drones frequently over the last eight months and also by rockets in the past. Pro-Iranian groups in Iraq are alleged to use drones and rockets to target US forces at Erbil airport or threaten the US consulate in Erbil. 
According to the local media station Rudaw, explosions were heard and it was unclear if drones or rockets at targeted the area. Reports said air defense systems, likely operated by the United States, were active. These may include a C-RAM and other systems that are in place and have been tested in the past. 
Local reporters such as Wladimir Van Wilgenburg tweeted that they heard several loud sounds from the area of the airport around midnight local time. According to Kurdistan24, the US-led coalition confirmed the incident. Kurdistan24 said the attack involved drones and the US used C-RAM against the attacking projectiles. It said authorities were investigating the incident. 
However other reports said that rockets or other projectiles also targeted the airport area. Kurdish counter-terrorism units were quoted as saying that drones were involved in the attack. Footage posted online appeared to show an explosion.
Kurdistan Regional Government foreign media spokesperson Lawk Ghafuri wrote that the “international Airport has been attacked with a drone tonight, no casualties reported and no further information is available until now, and finally, the security forces are investigating the incident and more info will come in coming hours.” 
The incident comes on 9/11, the anniversary of the terror attack on New York City. Pro-Iran groups have frequently targeted the US-led coalition in Iraq over the last several years. Iran also used drones on September 9 to allegedly target Kurdish opposition groups. There was a drone attack on Erbil on June 27. 


