Russia condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria, warns of 'consequences'

"We resolutely condemn these actions and express serious concern over yet another aggravation of relations between Israel and Syria," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the statement. "We warn Israel’s leaders against a repetition of steps that are fraught with dangerous consequences for the entire Middle East. We support Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and urge both sides to display restraint and prevent a further escalation of tensions."

The IDF carried out airstrikes against targets belonging to the Syrian military in southern Syria on Monday night, in response to an attempted terrorist attack that was thwarted along the Syrian border the night before.

The targets hit in the strikes included lookout points, intelligence gathering mechanisms, anti-aircraft weapons and means of control and command at Syrian military bases.

“The IDF sees the Syrian regime as responsible for all operations carried out in its territory and will continue to act with determination against all attacks on the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

