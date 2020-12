MOSCOW - Russia will have supplied more than 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to its own national inoculation program by the end of this year, a government minister said on Wednesday.Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in early December, has so far produced over 2 million doses in total, Industry Minister Denis Manturov told state television.The Sputnik V vaccine is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart.