Shooting at eastern gate of Kabul airport - report

A shooting has been reported at the eastern gate of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, A KAN News journalist announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
#BREAKING: Shooting reported at the eastern gate of Kabul airport - local reports— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 27, 2021
A tweet from the Al Jazeera Arabic language Twitter also reported on the shooting, although had no further details.
عاجل | مراسل #الجزيرة: إطلاق رصاص قرب البوابة الشرقية لمطار العاصمة الأفغانية كابل— الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) August 27, 2021
The report has yet to be confirmed and comes less than 24 hours after two suicide bombings at the airport left over 70 dead.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.