Shooting at eastern gate of Kabul airport - report

A shooting has been reported at the eastern gate of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, A KAN News journalist announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon.



#BREAKING : Shooting reported at the eastern gate of Kabul airport - local reports August 27, 2021

A tweet from the Al Jazeera Arabic language Twitter also reported on the shooting, although had no further details.



عاجل | مراسل #الجزيرة : إطلاق رصاص قرب البوابة الشرقية لمطار العاصمة الأفغانية كابل August 27, 2021

The report has yet to be confirmed and comes less than 24 hours after two suicide bombings at the airport left over 70 dead.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.