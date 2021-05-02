Social workers to help Mt. Meron tragedy victims and families

Social workers have joined together to help the families of the victims who died in the Mount Meron tragedy on Thursday, according to a report in Maariv on Sunday.Around 30 social workers arranged a stand to accommodate the families searching for information about their relatives, Maariv reported. Some of the social workers are haredi and speak Yiddish.One of the challenges in helping the families is that many of the missing and the victims are young adults whose relatives are outside of Israel and are worried about their loved ones, one of the social workers explained.