KHARTOUM - Sudan's government is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for those accused of war crimes to appear before the court, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday, a list that includes ousted President Omar al-Bashir.The country has also come a long way towards being removed from the US state sponsors of terror list, Hamdok said in a televised address he gave on the anniversary of his ascent to office.