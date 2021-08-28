Third murder in Arab-Israeli sector: 26 year old shot to death

In a third incident in 24 hours, a 26-year-old male from Jaljulya was shot to death in Kafr Kassem on Saturday night, Israeli media reported.

He was evacuated to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson and was declared dead at the hospital.

The incident is a third in a series of murder cases in the Arab-Israeli sector in Israel. On Friday, 30-year-old Ibrahim Nasr Abu Omra from Tel Sheva was killed, and a few hours later 18-year-old Anas al-Wahwah was shot to death in Lod.

Over 70 Israeli Arabs have been killed in crime-related incidents since the beginning of the year, including prominent New Hope member Ismail Saher on August 15.