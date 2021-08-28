The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Third murder in Arab-Israeli sector: 26 year old shot to death

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 28, 2021 23:41
In a third incident in 24 hours, a 26-year-old male from Jaljulya was shot to death in Kafr Kassem on Saturday night, Israeli media reported.
He was evacuated to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson and was declared dead at the hospital.
The incident is a third in a series of murder cases in the Arab-Israeli sector in Israel. On Friday, 30-year-old Ibrahim Nasr Abu Omra from Tel Sheva was killed, and a few hours later 18-year-old Anas al-Wahwah was shot to death in Lod.
Over 70 Israeli Arabs have been killed in crime-related incidents since the beginning of the year, including prominent New Hope member Ismail Saher on August 15.
Teen in Jerusalem died from his wounds after wall collapse
Biden promises further strikes against ISIS
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 10:14 PM
Taliban condemn US drone attack, prepare to set up new government
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 07:39 PM
Incendiary balloons launched from Gaza cause two brushfires
Israel considers accepting Afghan refugees - report
UK to end Afghanistan evacuations today
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 05:15 PM
UK left contact details of Afghan staff at Kabul Embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 05:05 PM
Tokyo Paralympics: Israel wins third medal in swimming
Israeli teen shot and killed in Lod
Tropical Storm Nora intensifies into hurricane, approaches California
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 12:37 PM
Palestinian boy dies from IDF fire along Gaza border - report
Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 03:26 AM
US Embassy in Kabul warns Americans to avoid airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 03:24 AM
Peruvian bus carrying mining workers plunges to abyss, killing 15
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 02:36 AM
Mexico says joined by Canada in seeking consultation with US over USMCA
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2021 01:00 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by