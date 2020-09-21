Two Emmys pre-show hosts cancel after testing positive for coronavirus

Two hosts for E!'s live red carpet pre-Emmys show pulled out ahead of the awards show after testing positive for coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox both tested positive before the show. E! style correspondent Brad Goreski, E! News’ The Rundown host Erin Lim, Laverne Cox and Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker replaced the two hosts.
