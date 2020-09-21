The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Two Emmys pre-show hosts cancel after testing positive for coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 05:25
Two hosts for E!'s live red carpet pre-Emmys show pulled out ahead of the awards show after testing positive for coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox both tested positive before the show. E! style correspondent Brad Goreski, E! News’ The Rundown host Erin Lim, Laverne Cox and Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker replaced the two hosts.
