Two families from NY refused entry at airport after falsifying documents

Two families landed in Ben-Gurion Airport from New York on Wednesday morning with falsified documents from the Israeli government exceptions committee, attempting to enter the country without the necessary approval, N12 reported.Once authorities became aware of the scam, they denied the families entry into Israel.Most of the individuals are not Israeli citizens, including one of the families, comprised of 13 people.In the other family, the mother is an Israeli citizen, but her husband and six children are not.