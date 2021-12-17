United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

A United Airlines flight from New York to Tel Aviv was canceled suddenly, with passengers being told to disembark before the planned takeoff, KAN reported Friday.

Some passengers claimed the crew told them the flight was canceled due to the "Israeli lockdown," according to KAN.

