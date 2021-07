A US citizen of Haitian descent is among the six people arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the Washington Post quoted a Haitian Cabinet minister as saying on Thursday.James Solages, a US citizen, is one of those arrested and at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American, the Post said Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, told the paper in an interview.