The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US expected to take initial steps soon in aftermath of Cuba protests

By REUTERS  
JULY 20, 2021 02:05
 The United States is expected to soon announce initial steps as part of the Biden administration’s review of Cuba policy and in response to Havana's crackdown on the biggest street protests in decades, State Department officials said on Monday.
The senior officials’ comments further signaled that President Joe Biden was not ready to soften the US approach after his predecessor, Donald Trump, rolled back a historic Obama-era détente with Havana, and that the latest Cuban unrest would have a significant impact on any policy moves.
The officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, also made clear that the Biden administration is still seeking ways to ease the humanitarian plight of the Cuban people while keeping pressure on the Communist-led government in Havana.
Biden said last week he was not prepared to loosen restrictions for now on remittances, or payments that Americans can make to their families on the island, because of concern that the Cuban government would seize a large part of the funds.
But Washington is looking closely at crafting a possible work-around to restore the flow of remittances, which were shut down under Trump, in a way that does not put money in the hands of the Cuban government, one of the State Department officials said.
The official declined to elaborate but suggested it would take time to develop such a mechanism, saying: “I wouldn't anticipate a short-term loosening."
Thousands of Cubans staged spontaneous anti-government protests a week ago to demonstrate against an economic crisis that has seen shortages of basic goods and power outages. They were also protesting the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and curbs on civil liberties. Scores of activists were detained.
The Cuban government has blamed the protests mostly on US-financed "counter-revolutionaries" exploiting economic hardship caused by US sanctions.
Ex-aide: UK PM Johnson dismissed COVID lockdown as only elderly would die
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2021 01:57 AM
Market blast in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 35, wounds dozens
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 11:49 PM
Morton Williams Supermarkets to discuss ending sales of Ben and Jerry's
Herzog calls Abbas, wishes him well on Eid al-Adha
Gantz and Abbas speak 'positively,' 'build trust' between Israel and PA
Driver seriously wounded after losing control of car in West Bank
As many as 17 missing after Liberian cargo ship sinks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 02:52 PM
Turkey's Erdogan calls on Taliban to end 'occupation of Afghan brothers'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 02:25 PM
UK and allies hold China responsible for Microsoft hackers
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 02:09 PM
PM Bennett speaks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
Tokyo Olympics: US gymnast tests positive for COVID
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 01:09 PM
EU considers immunosuppressant to treat COVID patients with pneumonia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 12:20 PM
Government approves closure of five ministries
Cabinet approves Mossad's Dr. Eyal Hulata as national security advisor
Coronavirus in Israel: 829 new cases, 66 people in serious condition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by