US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a phone call on Monday evening to congratulate him on entering his new role.

The two have known each other for years, and Herzog even hosted Harris in the Knesset once, back when he was still the Knesset opposition leader and she was still a California Senator.The two discussed the importance of deepening the bilateral relationship between Israel and the US on security matters, as well as the importance of fighting both antisemitism and climate change, expressing worry over a recent UN report which the president described as "a grave warning to all of humanity."