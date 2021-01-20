'We have no money' says Shaare Zedek director at budget protest

Workers at Shaare Zedek Medical Center protested the lack of a budget on Wednesday, which has been afflicting other hospitals in Israel as well."Every minute, every hour, every day, when 7 hospital directors sit here in the tent, who are responsible for the health of 2 million citizens at the height of the coronavirus crisis, instead of being with the staff and patients - it is a shame for the country," Prof. Ofer Marin, director of Shaare Zedek."We have been here four days, and no one is negotiating with us. Shaare Zedek did not pay taxes on the 15th of the month, because we have no more money. We will not get any plaster solution and no less than a two-year solution."In response to growing frustration felt among the country's hospitals, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that, "Your struggle is right and we all identify with it. We understand you do not want to solve it with a band-aid solution, even if it is the best band-aid. I will work with the government to reach the best solution."