Yair Lapid restarts unity government negotiations, not meeting Bennett

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid announced on Sunday that he will be restarting negotiations to form a government on Monday morning, meeting with representatives from other parties in the proposed "change bloc," in an attempt to finalize a coalition.

Yesh Atid said Lapid will not be meeting with Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, deciding to instead continue talks with New Hope, Labor, Meretz, Yisrael Beiteynu, Ra'am, the Joint List and Blue and White.

"Lapid is turning over every stone on his way to forming a government, as is expected of the bloc leader," a spokesperson for Yesh Atid said on Sunday.