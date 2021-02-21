Youth suspected of killing woman while drunk driving released within day

The driver, a resident of Kiryat Arba, is suspected of causing the accident on Highway 60 near Halhul, north of Hebron, while driving drunk and without a required accompanying adult. Another woman was severely injured, three other people were moderately injured and one person was lightly injured in the accident as well.

"I am sorry that in such a serious incident that should have ended in the arrest of the suspect who allegedly drove drunk and killed a person, the police were so negligent," said the judge at a hearing for the suspect at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Friday, according to Channel 13.

A young driver suspected of driving drunk and causing the death of a woman in a traffic accident on Friday was released within a day after police decided not to request to extend his arrest, according to Channel 13.