Israeli retail executives urge gov't to find judicial reform compromise

The letter urged Israeli political leaders to approach a compromise regarding judicial reforms.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 15:40
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference about the judicial reform following warnings from many economic experts. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other key members of the Israel government, more than 50 retail chain executives warned against the potentially devastating effect that the new government’s proposed judicial reform may have on Israel’s economy, urging them to hear out critics and develop a more reserved plan.

“[The] emerging legal revolution, as it is moving forward, is widening division among the people and may lead to serious damage to the Israeli economy. As our public leaders, you have the ability to reach a compromise and there is no doubt that today, more than ever, compromise is called for,” the letter read.

“We are following with great concern the developments in the public sphere and the growing rifts between the various parts of the nation. We are proud Israelis, ‘one human tapestry’ that voted for all the parties in Israel,” it continued. “We, among the backbones of the Israeli economy, respect voters’ decision of course, while at the same time believing that in a democratic country we must listen to each other.”

The letter, which was addressed to Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and opposition leader Yair Lapid, urged the leaders to approach a compromise with the parties concerned about the potential damage that the legal overhaul could cause.

“Show leadership, start a dialogue, and ensure that the amendments carried out will be done in broad agreement, in order to prevent a rift in the people,” it read.

Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin holds a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, on January 4, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin holds a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, on January 4, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Letter after letter

Last week, dozens of former Israeli Economy Ministry directors and officials released an open letter that raised a red flag surrounding the economic impact of the proposed reforms.

"There is a serious concern that the weakening of the judicial system will lead to long-term damage to the growth trajectory of the economy and the quality of life of the residents of Israel," said the former ministry directors.

"Research shows that damage to the quality of government institutions is almost irreversible. An institutional balance that supports growth is delicate, and a deviation from it may be long-term since harmful political and economic institutions tend to perpetuate themselves over many decades," said the officials.

Who’s ready to talk?

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Netanyahu stated that he was prepared to “hear counter offers” to the proposed judicial reform, which he still firmly supports

“Israel is right now an outlier, Israel has the most extreme judicial activism that’s gone off the rails and we’re trying to bring it back to where just about all the democracies are, both in the selection of judges and the balance between the various branches of government,” said the premier.

“Correcting or restoring Israeli democracy will make democracy stronger, [the] judiciary will remain independent, the rule of law will remain independent. Property rights, which I hold sacrosanct, [the] independent enforcement of contracts, it’s [all] going to be there,” he added.



