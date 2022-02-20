The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
27% decline in Black Protestant approval of Biden - new Pew analysis

Between March 2021 and January 2022, Black Protestant approval of the president fell from 92% to 65%, the survey showed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 20:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 20:22
Bishop Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks to the media following a meeting between the Circle of Protection, a coalition of Christian denominations, at the White House (photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)
Bishop Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks to the media following a meeting between the Circle of Protection, a coalition of Christian denominations, at the White House
(photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

There has been a sharp decrease in positive ratings of US President Joe Biden by Black Protestants, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Between March 2021 and January 2022, Black Protestant approval of the president fell from 92% to 65%, the survey showed.

The survey was conducted between January 10 and 17, 2022 and published at the end of last month. On February 10, Pew Research Center analyst Justin Nortey, who specializes in religion research, published this analysis on the survey.

The survey also found a strong decline in support among religiously unaffiliated Americans.

“Black Protestants and religiously unaffiliated Americans have long been staunchly Democratic,” Nortey explained. “Nine-in-ten Black Protestants (91%) voted for Biden in 2020, as did seven-in-10 ‘nones’ (71%), according to Pew Research Center’s validated voter study.”

White Evangelical Protestants have had consistently low approval ratings of the president, though they dropped even further in the recent survey from 22% to 14%. 

White Evangelicals are traditionally Republican and, according to Nortey, have grown even more so in recent decades. Only 15% of White Evangelicals voted for Biden in the last election, which 84% voted for Trump.



