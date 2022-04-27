Video: ‘What are we doing about saying never again?’

“What are we doing about saying never again?” Jane Kiel, known as “Jerusalem Jane,” asked in her latest video blog, which she shared first with The Jerusalem Post.

Speaking on the eve of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, Kiel said that “down through history, the Jewish people have been hunted, persecuted and killed for no other reason than being Jewish.”

But out of the Holocaust, she added, the Jewish nation was reborn. Yet, she said, “Jewish people are still murdered today in Israel for no other reason than being Jewish.”

She then called on the Christian community around the world to join her in standing up for Israel and the Jewish people in the face of antisemitism.

“You can make a difference and do more than just say never again,” she stressed. “You can speak up for Israel wherever you are all over the world… You can travel to Israel and stand in solidarity with the Jewish people.”

Watch the full video: